Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are a dream husband and wife presenting team on This Morning, but they do have their differences. On Sunday, Eamonn took to Instagram to reveal his latest lockdown struggle and gave an insight into his marriage with Ruth. "Have dedicated today to clearing out stuff.... every drawer and cupboard has STUFF! Have discovered in the process that unfortunately I'm only really good at rearranging the deckchairs," the 60-year-old told his fans. "Why am I so bad at letting STUFF go?"

"I'm the same, my hubby hates it," one fan wrote in response. "He would happily throw the entire contents of a drawer without checking in it first x." "Ruth is like your husband then!" Eamonn said in response. Another followers told the TV star: "At least you have made an effort. After seven weeks of lockdown, I still haven't started." "And I wish I hadn't bothered!" Eamonn joked.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes pokes fun at Ruth Langsford's lockdown hairstyles

Eamonn and Ruth are currently self-isolating at their beautiful home in Surrey with their teenage son Jack, 18. Appearing on Loose Women last week, Ruth admitted Jack, who is in the final year of his Sixth Form, was feeling "a bit flat".

The mother-of-one said: "He was doing his A-Levels so they had all these leavers things planned and a leavers' ball and their last day and that's all gone, so they are all feeling a bit flat about it. But the school has said that if they are allowed out of lockdown they will try and do something at some point." Ruth also joked that she had all these plans, including learning an instrument, while in lockdown, but that instead, she spent most of her time doing household chores. "I had all these plans, but by the time I get up, I put my hair in a scrunchie and I'm mopping, cleaning, then it's food," she revealed.