Phillip Schofield shares exciting news with fans The This Morning star shared the message on Instagram

Anyone that follows Phillip Schofield on social media will know that the This Morning star has been busy filming a new season of The Cube, and on Friday, the presenter revealed that production has wrapped!

MORE: Inside This Morning host Phillip Schofield's family home in Oxfordshire

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video, Phillip gushed: "It's a wrap for The Cube 2020. I'm going to stick my neck out… best shows we've ever done. On telly soon."

Those are strong words Phillip, we can't wait to see what the team has rustled up!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield reveals how he's spending summer break

Phillip and his co-host Holly Willoughby have been off air over the past few weeks as they enjoy a break from their popular breakfast show, and when the 58-year-old isn't busy working on new programmes, he can most likely be found in the beautiful garden of his Oxfordshire home, or cycling around town!

MORE: Phillip Schofield shares magical garden view at sunset

The star shared the news on Instagram

MORE: Phillip Schofield films epic garden transformation inside family home

That's right, the father-of-two has taken up a brand new hobby, even sharing clips of himself working up a sweat in the countryside with his fans.

Earlier in the month, Phillip posted a fun video of himself racking up the miles on his bike, before sharing footage of him taking a rest. "26K in and I'm having a rest, or have I collapsed? No, I think I'm taking a rest," he told viewers.

He's also spent time transforming his family's garden, sharing a clip of himself with a chainsaw in hand, having cut down a selection of enormous trees, which were seen lying on a gravelled area at the back of the house.

"One man, one chainsaw, oh yeah…," he said, as he appeared particularly sweaty after completing the job.

One thing's for sure, Phillip is certainly keeping busy!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.