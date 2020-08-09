Ruth Langsford inspires envy as she shares photo of date with Eamonn Holmes The This Morning stars have been married since 2010

Ruth Langsford shared a sweet photo from her lunch with her husband Eamonn Holmes on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, the This Morning co-host posted a selfie of herself and Eamonn at a table which she tagged as being at the La Casa Restaurant & Grill in Weybridge.

Wearing a cool white T-shirt, Ruth beamed at the camera as she held a glass of rosé, a miniature fan on the table in front of her. Eamonn sat opposite his wife, wearing a crisp short-sleeved shirt and holding up a glass of water as he also smiled.

Ruth sweetly captioned the image: "A handsome man asked me out for lunch! #sunday #lunch #date #love [heart emoji]."

READ: Eamonn Holmes supported by fans after revealing latest struggle

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford defended by fans after Eamonn Holmes makes rude comment about her

Her fans were quick to share their appreciation for the lovely sentiment and photo, with one commenting: "Aww!! Such a lovely couple!" Others added: "Perfect couple," and: "Fabulous!" Some of the 60-year-old's followers, however, were more interested in the tiny electric fan that Ruth had brought with her than any other aspect of the couple's date.

Ruth shared the photo of her and Eamonn's date to Instagram

One wrote: "Love the mini fan," and others added: "I have one too. It’s fab. Got it from Amazon," and: "I’ve just ordered." Ruth had so many comments about the gadget that she made a separate post showing a close-up of the fan and explaining where she got it from and why she loves it.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes reveals Ruth Langsford's impressive gardening skills

The mum-of-one wrote: "For those asking... the mini fan was a gift to me from @therealgokwan.... best thing EVER.... as a woman of a certain age I take it everywhere!! X." A day earlier, Eamonn revealed that he had been struggling with the heat himself.

Mini portable fan, £12.99, Amazon

The former GMTV presenter shared his problem on social media, taking to Twitter in the middle of the night. The star wrote: "2.51am… I have a bad feeling that might be me done with sleep for tonight."

The dad-of-four was inundated with sympathetic responses, which included: "Bad isn't it. Hope you're okay, sending hugs," "I'm so sorry you have so much trouble sleeping," and: "Hope you manage to sleep again, I know the feeling, I haven't slept yet."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.