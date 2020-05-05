Ruth Langsford is a very proud wife. The This Morning star was among those to show their support for Eamonn Holmes as he shared details of his latest lockdown initiative. On Monday, Eamonn took to Instagram to post a photo of his computer screen as he took part in a group video conference. "Socially distanced from my fellow @manchesterunitedfoundation Trustees but working on supplying Manchester Foodbanks and #NHS workers with tens of thousands of meals. Proud to be part of it." His post generated a huge number of comments, with Ruth leading the way, posting three clapping hands emojis.

And Eamonn took the time to read the responses, replying to one lady who wrote: "Can I just say something without sounding ungrateful, I work for the nhs and my daughter in law is an icu nurse and we all appreciate everyone's kindness. We would much rather any donations of food etc went to the more needy. We all get paid and we all feed ourselves every other time. I know no one expects anything but I really do think it would be better going to those who have lost an income xxx thank you do much for your hard work tho x this is only my opinion x."

"Understand J..." the 60-year-old answered. "We debated this but food provision at Nightingale for instance was only snack food. Some people's families needed looked after as well.... but appreciate your view. Thank you."

Eamonn and Ruth are currently self-isolating at home in Surrey with their teenage son Jack, 18. While they are staying indoors the majority of the time, the TV duo are commuting to London once a week to present the Friday edition of This Morning. While a lot of television shows have been postponed during the coronavirus crisis, the award-winning ITV daytime show has stayed on air, and is focusing on bringing the latest COVID-19 news to viewers, as well as helping to take people's minds off of the virus with light-hearted entertainment.