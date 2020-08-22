Larry King suffers heartbreak as two children die weeks apart The star received devastating news

Such incredibly sad news for talk show legend, Larry King, who has lost two of his children just weeks apart from one another.

The star’s daughter, Chaia, succumbed to her lung cancer battle last Thursday, and now it has been confirmed that his son, Andy, also passed away on 28 July.

Chaia was 51 and Andy was 65.

Larry's youngest son, Cannon, posted a tribute to both his brother and his sister on Instagram, alongside photos of them.

"This past month has been very difficult for myself, my family, and especially my Dad," he wrote on 21 August. "A couple weeks ago my brother Andy unexpectedly passed away.

"Then, late last night my dear sister Chaia peacefully passed away in her sleep due to lung cancer. Andy has always been such a strong influence in being so lovingly optimistic. I have NO bad memories of Andy. Neither does my Dad."

Cannon also wrote about his sister adding: "Chaia was never bothered by fear and was so positive and faithful. She loved her family and had a great love for animals. Anytime Chaia was around, we were happy."

Larry was with all of his children on Fathers Day - Andy (second from R) Chaia (furthest R)

Larry’s granddaughter, Jillian, also confirmed the news of her dad’s death to the Daily Mail and said he died suddenly from a heart attack.

Larry adopted Andy in 1962 after marrying his mother, Alene Akins. The couple then had Chaia together a few years later.

Larry has not confirmed the loss himself, but HELLO! has reached out to his representatives for comment.

The celebrated broadcaster - who has three remaining children - is still recovering from his own health issues after he suffered a debilitating stroke last year, which left him in a coma for two weeks.

Larry with four of his children - including Chaia and Andy - on his show

He also lost his ex-wife, Alene, in 2017, and he paid tribute to her with a touching message: "So very saddened over the passing of Alene Atkins, who died peacefully with our children, Chaia and Andy by her side. She was a grand lady."

Larry has son, Larry Jr., from his second marriage and also Chance and Cannon, from his most recent wife, Shawn King.

He has been married a total of eight times, including twice to Arlene.

Larry’s youngest son, Cannon, posted a photo of Larry with his visiting kids to Instagram in June. They had gone to see their dad to celebrate Father’s Day.

Cannon captioned the family photo: "Dad’s side of the family came out for Father’s Day weekend. We love this man!"

Our hearts go out to Larry and his family.