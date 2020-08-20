Amanda Holden stuns fans with her latest photo of daughter Lexi The Heart FM star took to Instagram with her snapshot

Amanda Holden couldn't resist sharing a brand new photo of her eldest child Lexi this week – and it's easy to see why. The star uploaded a striking black and white snapshot showing mother and daughter together, with Amanda captured looking lovingly at the 14-year-old. The resemblance between the pair is striking, and fans were quick to comment on the post.

MORE: Amanda Holden looks like a bride in new holiday photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden Plays Hilarious Game With Two Daughters

"She is a beautiful young lady," one wrote, while another noted: "Both of you are so gorgeous!" A third wrote: "Stunningly beautiful", while a fourth stated: "Just like sisters."

MORE: Amanda Holden's favourite skincare hack is so simple yet so effective

Amanda Holden has shared a striking new snapshot of daughter Lexi

Amanda is a proud mother to two girls with her husband Chris Hughes; Lexi and eight-year-old Hollie. Amanda and Chris have been married since 2008, and although the BGT star lives her life in the spotlight, her husband prefers to keep a low-profile. In June, however, Amanda gave a rare insight into their relationship, revealing it has grown even stronger during lockdown.

MORE: Inside Amanda Holden's beautiful houses in Surrey and the Cotswolds

"This whole thing has been great for my marriage," she told The Sun. "I know people are talking about it causing spikes in baby-making and divorce rates, but for us it has been brilliant. I'm too old for more babies but our relationship is stronger than ever. It's all about the lockdown loving."

The BGT star has been married to husband Chris Hughes since 2008

She added, "You'd never know it because whenever I post photos online Chris refuses to be in them – or he takes them – but getting all this time together for once has been great. I'm blessed having Chris as well because he's such a laugh, he's like a stand-up comedian. Even in the darkest of hours, we will find something to laugh about and smile about."

MORE: Amanda Holden adorably twins with daughter Hollie in new holiday photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden Fights Back Tears As She Recalls Son's Stillbirth

In a separate interview with the Daily Star Sunday, she further sang the praises of her spouse. "I've got a very strong husband who is very sensible and not like me in any way. He cuts through all the bulls**t and keeps me sane,” she shared. “I'm so lucky that when I started out, social media wasn't invented because I might not have got through it. Everything I have gone through since then has been massively public. It's difficult but I am very lucky because I've got a very strong relationship."