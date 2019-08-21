Larry King to divorce 7th wife after 22 years The couple share two adult sons

Larry David has filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years, Shawn Southwick King. TV star Larry, 85, and Shawn, 59, were married in September 1997 and are the parents to two adult sons together, Chance, 20, and 19-year-old Cannon. Shawn was Larry's seventh wife. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Larry filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as 6 June, 2019.

Larry and Shawn have faced some difficult times in their marriage. They both filed for divorce in 2010, again citing irreconcilable difference, but ultimately reconciled. Then in 2016, they were faced with rumours of Shawn's alleged infidelity. The couple put on a united front in an interview with Home & Family in August that year, and denied the reports.

"You said an interesting word, 'rumour'. I've been in the business — next May, it'll be 60 years — and I've dealt with rumours a long time. Interviewed people involved with rumours. Rumours are what they are — they're rumours," Larry said at the time. "And I tell you the truth, I don't pay any attention to them."Shawn added: "Last week, there was a rumour going around about Larry and a speech he made in Kiev. This week, I'm the latest pinup girl. You just have to develop a shell around yourself and not get hard on the inside, and stick together."

I’m so proud of my boys... pic.twitter.com/ZcJVh5idNt — Larry King (@kingsthings) August 19, 2019

The TV star shared a photo of himself with the couple's two sons

On Monday, just one day before he filed for divorce, Larry took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with the couple's two sons. "I'm so proud of my boys…" he captioned the snapshot. In addition to Chance and Cannon, the US star is a father to three other children. He has been married eight times to seven different women, including Alene Akins, whom he married and divorced twice.