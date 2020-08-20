Jane Moore might be a TV favourite, but when it comes to her family she takes a more low-key approach. The 58-year-old Loose Women star very rarely shares any photos of her children on Instagram – but she made an exception to her rule on Thursday for a very special reason.

"Congratulations to my youngest, Grace, and all the other young people who received their GCSE results today. After having the exams cancelled and the spectre of potentially being downgraded by an algorithm, they have been given evidence-based marks by their teachers and not suffered all the turmoil surrounding the A level results," she wrote.

"Are your kids pleased with their results? Or are they perhaps an A level student now trying to sort out a mess? Or a BTEC student still waiting? Whichever it is, I hope that it turns out alright in the end for them."

Jane has proudly shared a snapshot of youngest daughter Grace

Jane was quickly inundated with comments from fans and friends. "She's her Mother's daughter. Brains & Beauty (lethal combination) xx," one wrote, while another remarked: "What a beautiful girl. Congrats on her success!" Meanwhile, her Loose Women co-star, Nadia Sawalha, joked: "Grace you are a star!! How come with that terrible mother of yours!!"

Jane has been happily married to husband Gary Farrow since 2002. In an interview with Best Magazine she previously confirmed she has a step-daughter Lauren through her husband Gary, and daughters Ellie and Grace from a previous relationship.

Jane pictured with her husband and children in 2011

While she is private about her family, Jane did open up about her 'Ab-Fab'-style relationship with Ellie in a 2008 interview with Women and Home.

"Ellie has always been the more measured, capable, sensible one in our relationship; ploughing a steady furrow through the often chaotic landscape of, at first, my early years as a single mother then, later, the challenges of becoming part of a 'blended' family, as the Americans refer to those of us who marry someone with children from another relationship. Her step-sister, Lauren, who’s six years older yet freely admits to being a lot less responsible, likened Ellie to Ab Fab's Saffy when they first met back in 1998, and the moniker has stuck," Jane revealed.

Ellie, meanwhile, told the magazine: "My family are a lively bunch so it’s hard not to seem a bit 'Saffy' around them. It's true that, generally speaking, I'm pretty sensible; I guess I was just born that way. But I take that as a compliment. Life is a lot easier when you're organised and have a clear head. Having said that, Mum does have one other vice she's failed to mention: exaggeration. She thinks I disapprove when she lets her hair down, but I don't really – just when I get woken up!"