Saira Khan has penned an emotional message about her mental health. Taking to her Instagram page to share a candid selfie, the Loose Women panellist revealed she has been struggling to stay "motivated" following the summer.

"Not been feeling it this week at all," she wrote in the caption. "Since coming back from my glorious two week holiday in Chamonix, where I was immersed in nature, worked out every day, ate well and was a world away from 'drama,' 'anger' and 'toxicity,' I've struggled to get motivated."

WATCH: Inside Saira Khan's summer holiday

Questioning whether it was down to her age, weather, job or her life, she added: "I haven't been active, I'm eating crap, I haven't done any breathing, or stretching."

"Yes, I get those moments, days, weeks," she continued. "And I find it hard. Behind the smiles on Instagram, I can cry, moan and feel very vulnerable. I don’t just learn about myself when I’m riding the highs of life. I really get to know what I’m made of, when I am on my knees, at my lowest ebb."

On where she finds her motivation, Saira explained: "When the time is right, I have been lucky to find the strength to rise up, give myself a good talking to, look at what I've got, start to breathe, and take those positive steps into finding my energy to engage with life once more."

The Loose Women star posted this snap of herself

The mum-of-two then told her followers how she stops, "the negative voices in my head and turn them into positive ones." And it's all down to her loved ones. "It takes my hubby and kids' embrace, to wake me up and appreciate how good everything really is," she said. "Not to get distracted by the 'noise' but to be attracted at what I have right now.

"Everything is good right now. I have my health, family, love, a home, friends, food, and the ability and opportunity to work. Out of this grey week came my commitment to focus on myself for the next 30 days, to get back to an active way of life that keeps me smiling, strong and productive.

The TV star is married to Steve Hyde

"Recognise your mental health, sometimes we need the dark days to show us the light. If you'd like to join me next Monday for 30 days, please see my stories. I’m ready to engage. BTW - your LOVE underneath - the wind beneath my wings. "

Denise Welch was one of the first to reply, saying: "Sending love." One follower remarked: "Totally get where you’re coming from! I’ll be engaging on Monday, we can do this x."

Understanding where Saira was coming from, another fans said: "I understand how you feel to be honest. I'm feeling much the same this week. I follow you on Instagram because I think you are quite upbeat and inspirational."

