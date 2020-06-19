She is a proud mother to two young children. But like all working parents, Saira Khan - who recently celebrated her 50th birthday in lockdown - has revealed she has experienced "mum guilt" over the past few months. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday to share a lovely family photo with her husband Steve Hyde and their kids Zac and Amara, the Loose Women star confessed they are "not the perfect family" despite what social media depicts.

"I don't have a perfect family, we argue, snap, fall out, get on each other's nerves and sometimes say things to each other, out of frustration and anger, which we don’t mean and then later regret," she wrote.

"As a mother, I don't always get it right, I know I can constantly improve and yes I live with mum guilt all the time. And whilst I may post photos of me with my family in our lovely home, and garden all smiling, happy and positive – it's only half of the picture."

Discussing the realities of life in lockdown, Saira explained: "The frustrations of lockdown, homeschooling and the pressure to keep it all together without losing your cool aren't always captured, unless you see me do a live workout where one minute I’m telling my followers to 'tighten your abs and glutes' and in the next breath shouting to my daughter, 'can you please look after the dog, take her outside, play with her' and my daughter shouting back, 'oh no Vera's wee'd on the rug!!' I want to scream [explicit]!

"My kids are not growing up in a bubble where their parents don't lose it every now and then and when sometimes they are ignored because mum and dad have to work, and when they are spoken to sternly because they are demanding at a time when they can see mum and dad are busy and pre occupied."

Saira then described how lockdown has given her children an insight into their parents' lives on a scale they would never have otherwise experienced. "So hats off to all those parents who have experienced lockdown without raising their voice, ignoring their kids and remaining positive 100% of the time. You are super human," she continued.

"I am not superwoman. I make mistakes and I learn from them. But I do my best and when all is said and done, I love my family, work hard to provide for them and will raise my kids with honesty and realistic expectations and know that in me they will always have my support and love."

The doting mum then concluded: "Parents don't need judgement during lockdown. They need understanding that they are not alone, when sometimes, things go tits up and they find it hard to cope. So to all the parents who are human and make mistakes - I feel ya!" [sic]

Her Loose Women co-star Andrea McLean was quick to applaud her honest account, writing: "You’re awesome Saira." One fan remarked: "Well said. Just what I needed to hear after I lost my temper over maths homework. Got major mum guilt right now!" Another shared: "You have just described my wife’s and my last 12 weeks - we feel less bad after reading your post; thank you!"

