Loose Women's Saira Khan wows fans with stunning bikini snaps

Saira Khan is feeling good after spending the last few days at a health retreat in Portugal – and it shows! The Loose Women star shared a couple of beautiful Instagram posts as she enjoyed the sun on her solo holiday, with one showing her posing in a chic white bikini with her arms stretched wide.

"#selfcare #happiness #positivity #life," Saira captioned the post, which was unsurprisingly met with a huge response from her fans. "Unreal," one commented on the photo, while a second added: "You look stunning Saira. Hope you've had a lovely time." A third wrote: "This is your best bikini so far, it really suits you."

Luckily for fans of Saira's white crochet bikini, the mum-of-two revealed it is from Figleaves. The 50-year-old is wearing the Sundance underwired halter bikini top and hipster briefs from Freya Swim, which cost £35 and £22 respectively and are still available to buy online.

Saira has been enjoying a "selfish" holiday away from her husband Steve and two children, Zach and Amara, since the weekend. Explaining her decision to jet away for the break on Instagram, the entrepreneur explained: "For once a week in a year I grab that time and I'm really selfish with it. I take myself away from my family - my kids and my hubby, even though I miss them so much - and I take this opportunity to recharge my mind and my body."

After detailing her daily diet during her seven-day holiday consists of four juices packed full of fruit and vegetables, Saira continued: "I'm not here to lose weight, I'm not here to be skinny, I'm here to selfishly look after myself. I'm one of these people that needs to extract themselves out of their ordinary busy life full of demands. It can lead to burnout and sometimes I think I'm on the verge of that."

