Loose Women star Saira Khan has unveiled a jaw-dropping transformation of the roof terrace at her family home in Oxford. The TV host called upon homeware store Wayfair to help her create an oasis at the property, and the results are truly stunning.

Before, Saira's outdoor balcony space was a plain area, with large grey tiles on the floor, white walls and two glass panels in the floor looking onto her conservatory.

First, Saira added a series of furniture with a rustic, hippy aesthetic, including a green and white geometric print rug, a grey circular rattan table with a glass top, a wooden stool with a sheepskin topper, and a handful of small plant pots.

Then came a whole load more plants including bonsai trees, ginseng plants and further types of succulents. Greenery is renowned for its therapeutic benefits, and Saira's selection has made for an impressive zen garden.

When night falls, the space is lit up via candle lanterns positioned on the floor, the main central table, and a further metallic side table. Saira has also stationed two chairs upholstered in grey and white patterned fabric on the terrace.

Saira shares the home with her husband Steve Hyde and their two children Zach and Amara, and often shares a look inside after its renovation earlier this year, but this marks the first time she has debuted the roof terrace.

Inside, the property has a modern open-plan dining room and kitchen, as well as a luxurious living room with high ceilings, cream walls, a navy velvet sofa and a gold drinks trolley.

Much like her newly-improved roof space, she owns several houseplants, which she keeps in almost every room of the home.

