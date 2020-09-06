Denise Welch poses in gorgeous swimsuit as she opens up about tough couple of weeks The Loose Women panellist is currently on holiday in Portugal

Denise Welch has taken to Twitter to open up to fans about the "tough couple of weeks" she has experienced.

Sharing a gorgeous picture of herself in a swimsuit taken during her summer holiday in Portugal, she wrote: "Living with crippling, debilitating clinical depression for 30 years you learn to appreciate feeling 'normal'. It's been a tough couple of weeks but I've remained well throughout. It gives me strength to know that when my next episode comes, it will always go & I'll survive."

Her personal post was met with praise, with one follower writing: "You're not only winning on a personal level right now, but you're helping loads of others cope with the COVID madness. I think you're in the form of your life. Please keep it up Denise!"

A second remarked: "Thank you for speaking out Denise, we love and respect you for it. Keep well," whilst a third said: "Denise you've been strong these last couple of weeks & more than that I can see you have been giving others the strength to think & challenge."

In the past couple of months, the Loose Women panellist has been very vocal about the government's lockdown measures, often urging them to start lifting restrictions.

Most recently, the star had a heated Twitter exchange with Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan who described Denise as a "COVID-denier" and asked to "stop giving her air time".

The 62-year-old mother-of-two quickly hit back, asking the TV presenter to show one tweet where she had denied COVID.