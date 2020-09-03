Denise Welch looks sensational in red bikini The Loose Women star blew us away

Denise Welch looks phenomenal in her latest Instagram post.

Taking to social media to share a photo of herself posing in a red bikini and gold heels, the Loose Women star opened up about her journey with Lighter Life.

MORE: Andrea McLean reveals the touching reason she's feeling emotional

The doting mum explained that her experience with the company began after she put on two stone following her decision to give up alcohol.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women star Denise Welch reunites with her dad after spending three months apart

Denise told her followers that she had been in search of a "diet plan that would change my relationship with food not just help me lose the weight".

With Lighter Life, the presenter has not just followed healthier eating plans, but also consulted doctors and revealed that therapy is used as part of the weight loss journey.

MORE: Loose Women star Denise Welch shares glimpse inside colourful kitchen in emotional video

Denise looked incredible

MORE: Denise Welch shares honest account of lockdown struggle

Denise explained in her Instagram caption: "Seven years ago I joined @lighterlife as I’d put on over two stone after giving up alcohol. I realised I was on a slippery slope of replacing alcohol addiction with food addiction.

"I wanted a diet plan that would change my relationship with food not just help me lose the weight.

"@lighterlife was the only one using cognitive behavioural therapy alongside meal replacements (proven to be the best in the U.K. re vitamins, minerals required for daily intake). I lost 2st in 8 weeks and have kept it off ever since.

RELATED: 10 Loose Women ladies rocking bikinis and swimsuits

"I use the flexifasting plan to feel healthier and to avoid gaining too much again. The osteoarthritis in my knees and back improved by 90% immediately and have never returned to where they were.

"I regularly spend time with the doctors and dietary specialists who advise the company.

"I have seen hundreds of lives changed for the better and type 2 diabetes reversed after people have reached their goal weight quickly and safely.

Denise on the red carpet last year

"I am thrilled that we are now seeing trials of this type of diet being held in the U.K. as we realise that obesity is one of the growing life threatening conditions in our country.

"I am proud to be the ambassador and we need to acknowledge how important it is to look at why so many people emotionally eat and how food is to many what alcohol was to me.

"Everyone deserves freedom from addiction especially now as anxiety and depression are on the increase."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.