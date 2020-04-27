Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha leaves fans in hysterics with her cheeky Instagram post

Nadia Sawalha is doing her bit to keep spirits up during lockdown. The Loose Women star shared a funny post on Instagram on Sunday, which had actually been sent to her by her ITV colleague, Denise Welch. The message read: "Wife: Did I get fat during quarantine? Husband: You were never really skinny! Time of Death: 4/25/20 11.23pm. Cause of Death: Corona virus." Nadia shared a series of laughing emojis in her caption, writing: "@denise_welch I love you!! You win Meme sender of the week!! Ha ha ha ha! Love this! Missing my @loosewomen soooooo much!!" Her fans were quick to respond to the funny post, with pregnant Rochelle Humes sharing laughing emojis. Denise, meanwhile, joked: "I am very honoured to accept this award!"

It comes after Nadia, 55, admitted she had struggled mentally at the weekend having woken up feeling "really overwhelmed with worry for the whole world." She shared a photo with her fans showing her sitting in the garden with her two dogs, as she explained: "I then made the fatal mistake of engaging in the scroll of terror!! And read one horrendous thing after another, so much suffering, that let’s face it we are all utterly powerless. I failed miserably at following my own advice to only watch the news once a day! MISTAKE!"

The mum-of-two continued: "Anyway I've pulled myself together, and I feel much better! Here's how in case it helps anyone ... Even though I reallllllly didn't want to I worked out. Even though I really didn't want to I slapped a bit of make up on and put a half clean dress on! Even though I wanted to eat last night's pizza and a large G&T for BREAKFAST I had two poached eggs on whole grain toast... Even though I hate being vulnerable I told Mark how scared I was AND even though he can'’t fix anything... a problem shared really is a problem halved!

"Even though I thought it wouldn't help I've said the serenity prayer over and over ... and it has. Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. And last but not least a cuddle with these two scoundrels lifted me out of my negativity a wee bit... Sending so much love to you all in these Unprecedented EFFING times!!!!!"