Denise Welch has opened up about staying sober in lockdown, describing it as her "toughest challenge yet". The Loose Women panellist, who has been teetotal for eight years, is currently self-isolating at her home in Cheshire with her husband Lincoln Townley. Sharing her struggle via video link on Tuesday's show, Denise shared: "I have found in lockdown that this is mine and Lincoln's toughest challenge in eight years."

"At no point have we felt that we'd pick up a drink," she added. "We have good times and bad times, it's hard. We would like nothing more than to take the edge off." Sympathising, fellow panellist Nadia Sawalha touched upon her husband, Mark Adderley, who has been sober for 15 years. "I just don't drink at home," she said. "He would be fine but I just don't. I used to drink way too much before I had the kids. I think this is a real situation though and I really worry that when we come out the side of coronavirus that there is going to be another big mess."

Over the years, Denise has been very honest about her battle with alcohol and her decision to stop drinking. "My main thing in five years is I got married and I got sober," she revealed on Loose Women back in June 2018. She explained how she stopped following a night out when she smashed up her flat, and realised that she didn't want her now-husband to see a side of her that she "didn't like".

Denise and Lincoln married in a private villa on the Algarve in front of over 200 friends and family, back in 2013. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Denise said at the time: "This is about being together forever. There's no one who can make me happier. This is my fairytale." Denise and Lincoln, who have a 15-year age gap between them, toasted their vows with glasses of chilled orange juice after giving up drinking.

