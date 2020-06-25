Andrea McLean reveals the touching reason she's feeling emotional The presenter has been catching up on her reading!

Andrea McLean put some time aside on Wednesday evening to enjoy a little bit of downtime in her back garden. However, the Loose Women panellist revealed she felt overwhelmed after reading her co-host Denise Welch's latest book, The Unwelcome Visitor: Depression and How I Survive It.

Taking to Twitter, Andrea urged her followers to read the book in order to get a first-hand insight into depression. "Feeling quite emotional having just read, cover to cover, my friend @RealDeniseWelch book 'The Unwelcome Visitor: Depression and how I survive it'," she tweeted. "I'd recommend it to everyone; if you have it you'll understand everything she says, if you don't it'll help you to. Love you Denz."

Fans of the star immediately rushed to post comments, with one agreeing: "There is still so much ignorance surrounding mental illness. If you hurt your head, you wear a bandage and people sympathise. With mental illness the hurt inside your head can't be seen (I know because I'm a sufferer). I'm looking forward to reading @RealDeniseWelch's book x." Another remarked: "Will get this, love Denise she's fantastic x."

Over the years, Denise has always been open about her mental health journey. The former Coronation Street star first identified her postpartum psychosis and clinical depression following the birth of her son, Matty Healy.

Andrea shared this snap from her garden

"I wish I could prevent the depression that will descend after childbirth," she told Happiful Magazine in 2018. "But you must realise that this is an illness like any other. Be as kind to yourself as possible. Take time off work – they'll survive without you. Don't self-medicate. It will take you down a very long, dark road and it’s very hard to find your way home."

