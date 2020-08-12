Kate Hudson’s latest photo of daughter Rani has melted Gwyneth Paltrow's heart

Kate Hudson has got Gwyneth Paltrow going absolutely gaga over her latest photo of her adorable, baby girl, Rani.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress, 41, posted a snap on Instagram of the 22-month-old snuggling with a teddy bear, and the Goop founder, 47, couldn’t get enough.

"STOP IT YOU’RE KILLING ME," she commented on the close-up photo of the little girl, and she wasn’t the only one gushing over the image. Kate’s followers called Rani, "precious”, "sweet" and "the cutest”.

MORE: Goldie Hawn gets fans talking in new lockdown photo with grandson Ryder



Loading the player...

WATCH: Goldie Hawn dances around the kitchen with Kurt Russell

Of course, Gwyneth is already a mum to two-teenagers, daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, and says she won’t have more children with her producer hubby, Brad Falchuk.

In an interview last year with ES Magazine she was asked if she would expand her family and she firmly said: "No. Good lord, I’m too old”.

She added: “It’s great that women are able to have babies late into their forties, but I mean, I don’t think I could be up all night. I wouldn’t survive."

MORE: Jennifer Garner unveils incredible climbing frame at her Californian home

The cute photo Kate posted of her daughter

As far as Kate having more children is concerned? Never say never.

Speaking on her brother Oliver Hudson’s podcast, Sibling Revelry, earlier this year she admitted: "I’m not sure if I’m done. I’m in that place of like, right now, Rani is at that age where you’re like, 'I want another baby.’ But once she gets like four or five, you’re like, ‘I feel like my life is kinda back a little bit [and] they’re kind of in a groove,'" she said. "It’s weird … it’s like a window”.

Kate's three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani

The star has three children. Ryder, 16, from Kate’s first marriage to rocker Chris Robinson. Bingham, nine, was born to Kate and her former fiancé, Muse star Matt Bellamy, and little Rani’s daddy is Kate’s current boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.