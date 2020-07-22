Rachel Riley's baby daughter is a big hit on the Countdown set! The proud mum shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot on Twitter this week, and revealed that little Maven really had stolen the show. The photo shows Rachel sat in her dressing room, having her hair done, while her seven-month-old sits on her knee. Maven looks adorable in a little white hat, a baby-gro decorated with a blue fish print, and a baby blue cardigan. Rachel wrote: "So much socially distanced cooing going on at @C4Countdown this week."

Her post was quickly inundated with messages from fans, who were delighted to catch another glimpse of mother and baby together. Rachel, 34, also had some good news for Countdown viewers, confirming to one follower that the new series will air on Channel 4 in August.

Prior to filming the post-lockdown episodes, Rachel spoke in a Q&A in June about returning to work, and admitted it would feel like the end of a second maternity leave. "I did five days of filming since I had the baby, I was ready to get back and was looking for a childminder and then it [lockdown] all happened," she shared.

"So now I've been at home, looking after the baby so it will be strange. It will be like the end of a maternity leave but she will be upstairs waiting for me. Between shows, I will go and feed her and play, find a new normal."

"Everything revolves around the baby at the moment, she is six months old," Rachel further explained. "We're actually quite fortunate in a way because I was supposed to be back at work, I went back to Countdown and filmed two blocks because we film in three day sets up in Manchester and I live in London, so we're kind of up and down.

Rachel shares her baby with Strictly husband Pasha Kovalev

"Pasha was supposed to be on tour but obviously, with everything that's just happened, the work's gone and we've been at home with the baby. We've been loving the baby and she's been enjoying it. She's at the age where she doesn't need too many walks around the park, so we've been really lucky. We've been missing the grandparents but we could have been a lot worse."