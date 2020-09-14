Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have delighted their fans after sharing a series of beautiful, never-before-seen family portraits with their baby daughter Maven.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the doting mum uploaded the candid black-and-white photos in a bid to raise awareness for adolescent HIV/AIDS charity Grassroot Soccer.

The pictures, which were taken by photographer Oly Barnsley, see the happy couple dote on their new bundle of joy, who was two months old at the time.

"Just before lockdown we managed to book in a new family photo shoot we'd bought in an auction for adolescent HIV/AIDS charity @grassrootsoccer back when Mave was still a bump in November," explained Rachel.

"When we bought it we had no idea what @mckay_williamson were all about, so it's been an amazing surprise to see their incredible artwork from photos in their design studio!

"The shoot with @olybarnsley has given us the most beautiful pics with our then two month old Mave, and we're really excited to see the finished funky artwork @mckay_williamson have kindly gifted us that we're designing at the moment!"

Fans of the couple were in awe of the precious photos, with one writing: "What a beautiful little family and the pic with daddy is priceless." Another remarked: "She is absolutely gorgeous." A third post read: "She looks so much like her daddy."

Rachel posted the stunning photos on her Instagram page

Since becoming parents for the first time in December, both Rachel and Pasha have been relishing every moment with their little girl. The couple started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

They secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas just months before they welcomed Maven, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December.

The couple met on Strictly back in 2013

During a recent Q&A, former Strictly professional Pasha, 40, revealed how much his baby girl enjoys dancing. Asked how he spent his time in lockdown, Pasha told Jewish youth organisation JLGB: "I'm trying to dance with my daughter at the moment, she laughs and screams all the time – she absolutely loves it."

The pro dancer, who left the BBC show in 2019 after eight years, confessed Maven could well follow in his famous footsteps rather than her mother's - time will only tell! "She might become a dancer eventually," he teased. "I don't know but I'm not going to push her. We dance a little around [the house] and it's a lot of fun."

