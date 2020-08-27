Rachel Riley melts hearts with adorable new photo of Pasha Kovalev kissing baby Maven The Strictly couple welcomed Maven in December

Rachel Riley is one proud wife and mother! The Countdown presenter melted hearts after sharing new pictures of her little girl Maven - including one of her baby being doted on by dad Pasha Kovalev.

To mark International Dog Day on Wednesday, the celebrity mathematician responded to TV vet Marc Abraham's Twitter post about the special day. "Happy national dog day," replied Rachel alongside a snap of her tiny tot posing with a cute Bedlington terrier.

"She's obsessed with pups, great dog spotting up here by Media City," the 34-year-old star added before posting a photo of Pasha giving their eight-month-old a sweet kiss on her cheek whilst holding a cuddly teddy bear.

It seems the family are enjoying some time together in Manchester, where Rachel is filming new episodes of Countdown. The couple, who started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing, welcomed their daughter, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December.

Pasha Kovalev pictured kissing baby Maven on the cheek

During a recent Q&A, former Strictly professional Pasha, 40, revealed how much his baby girl enjoys dancing. Asked how he spent his time in lockdown, Pasha told Jewish youth organisation JLGB: "I'm trying to dance with my daughter at the moment, she laughs and screams all the time – she absolutely loves it."

The Strictly couple welcomed their daughter in December

The pro dancer, who left the BBC show in 2019 after eight years, confessed Maven could well follow in his famous footsteps rather than her mother's - time will only tell! "She might become a dancer eventually," he teased. "I don't know but I'm not going to push her. We dance a little around [the house] and it's a lot of fun."

