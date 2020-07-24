Rachel Riley has given fans an exciting new update! The Countdown host – who welcomed her first child with her husband Pasha Kovalev on 15 December – has revealed how their little girl is now trying to stand on her two feet and has started to grow her first teeth.

Replying to a Twitter follower, who asked how her family was doing, proud mum Rachel replied: "One of us is trying to run about and popping out some more teeth! The others enjoying watching her."

It's hardly surprising that Maven has reached this new milestone as babies tend to grow their teeth from six months old. They tend to also start walking from nine months.

The sweet update comes days after Strictly star Rachel revealed she has resumed filming Countdown, taking her little girl with her! She shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot, and revealed that little Maven really had stolen the show. The photo showed Rachel sat in her dressing room, having her hair done, while her seven-month-old sat on her knee.

Maven looked adorable in a little white hat, a baby-gro decorated with a blue fish print, and a baby blue cardigan. Rachel wrote: "So much socially distanced cooing going on at @C4Countdown this week."

Little Maven is growing a set of teeth

Prior to filming the post-lockdown episodes, Rachel spoke in a Q&A in June about returning to work, and admitted it would feel like the end of a second maternity leave. "I did five days of filming since I had the baby, I was ready to get back and was looking for a childminder and then it [lockdown] all happened," she shared.

"So now I've been at home, looking after the baby so it will be strange. It will be like the end of a maternity leave but she will be upstairs waiting for me. Between shows, I will go and feed her and play, find a new normal."

"Everything revolves around the baby at the moment, she is six months old," Rachel further explained. "We're actually quite fortunate in a way because I was supposed to be back at work, I went back to Countdown and filmed two blocks because we film in three day sets up in Manchester and I live in London, so we're kind of up and down."

