Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev jet away on honeymoon after surprise wedding The newlyweds are enjoying a mini break in Barcelona

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have jetted away for a romantic minimoon following their surprise wedding at the end of June. The couple, who stunned fans by announcing they had eloped to Las Vegas, are spending a few days away in Barcelona.

The Countdown presenter shared photos from the getaway on Instagram, thanking fans for their congratulatory messages after they revealed their happy news. One image showed Rachel at Park Güell, and another showed the mum-to-be standing outside a vegan restaurant in the city.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev are on honeymoon in Barcelona

"Quick thank you post! … Family have said I'm glowing. They think it's the pregnancy, I think it's the summer sun skin stuff @ctilburymakeup sent me – thanks girls, loving it!" Rachel captioned the post.

GALLERY: See the Strictly pros' wedding and engagement photos

The minimoon comes just over a week after Rachel confirmed she and Pasha had married in Las Vegas, and gave a glimpse at their wedding day, showing how she had swapped a traditional white wedding dress for a pink patterned mini dress.

The couple married in Las Vegas at the end of June

"Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev… we both said yes!" Rachel wrote in the caption. According to their wedding certificate, Rachel and Pasha - who are expecting their first baby together - were married on Friday 28 June.

MORE: Rachel and Pasha seen for the first time since getting married

Rachel, 33, and Pasha, 39, started dating in 2014, after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly. Rachel announced her pregnancy in May, with a sweet Countdown-themed post on social media. Sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed in front of the famous letters board, which spelled out "R TINY MATE" - an anagram of the word 'maternity' – she wrote: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.