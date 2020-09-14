GMB's Ranvir Singh makes emotional confession about family life ahead of Strictly debut The Good Morning Britain star is set to compete in the upcoming Strictly series

Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh has opened up about her family life in a rare interview, where she confirmed that she had split up from her husband.

The 43-year-old, who shares an eight-year-old son called Tushaan with ex Ranjeet Singh Dehal, also made an emotional confession about her family life.

Chatting to Woman And Home magazine, she said: "It's hard work being a working single parent.

"I struggle with an enormous amount of guilt with my son and not being there when he goes to school. We're very attached to one another because it's just me and him.

"I do get quite tearful sometimes and I worry he's going to hate me when he grows up because I was never there."

Ranvir has always kept her former relationship private and it is understood that they separated several years ago.

The star works on GMB, as well as ITV's Tonight and ITN. The mother-of-one has also starred on Loose Women as one of their new anchors, much to the delight of fans.

It was recently announced that Ranvir would be taking part in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, alongside other stars including Caroline Quinten and Maisie Smith.

The presenter recently opened up about her GMB co-star's advice, including Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins, who have both appeared on the BBC One dance show.

The GMB star is following Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly

"They were all really supportive," she told HELLO!. "Kate had a good bit of advice: she said I should really commit to the training, that there's a lot of laughter, but that it's important to hit the ground running with the training and absorb what I'm being told."

On her son's reaction, she added: "You should have seen his little face – it lit up. I should have videoed it. "He was so excited. I said we were going to have to keep it a secret together, which made it even more exciting."

