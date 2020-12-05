Ranvir Singh shared a rare glimpse of her son Tushaan on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. The Good Morning Britain presenter, who appeared on Saturday's quarter-final 'Musicals Week' along with Giovanni Pernice, spoke about her bond with her son in the video tape before their performance, showing adorable photos in the process.

"My family have been so super excited," she began. "My son Tushaan has a beautiful little personality, I couldn't wish for anything greater in my life than him."

WATCH: Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice Musicals Week

She continued: "I'm a single mum so I have to work twice and hard. I have to do things twice as good almost. On Saturday I want to do a beautiful dance to say thank you in a way and show I am deserving of being here."

Ranvir's niece also made an appearance before her dance, telling viewers: "We are just so proud of her, she's also doing this alongside working, it's been probably quite a challenge but every week she gets out there and she performs her best."

Ranvir's son Tushaan made an appearance on the show!

The presenter also spoke about the importance of her Strictly journey and how it's boosted her confidence. Becoming emotional, she said to Giovanni: "I think what's really lovely is to realise that there are so many women and mum who watch the show like I have always watched it, and they recognise themselves in my own discomfort if you like, and finding a way to still feel like you're worth feeling proud of."

She added: "I think doing Strictly has definitely made me confront some of how I think, I think I was quite naïve. It does force you to look at yourself in a completely different way because week on week, you have to feel braver about your body, you're not hiding it under big coat which is the way I've spent the last 20 odd years."

