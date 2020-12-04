Giovanni Pernice's romantic nickname for Ranvir Singh revealed The Strictly Come Dancing pro is paired with the broadcaster

Giovanni Pernice and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Ranvir Singh have been the subject of several romance rumours throughout their time on the competition. And an intimate video that saw them dance the American Smooth on last week's episode has done nothing to dispel the speculation.

Giovanni, 30, could be heard calling his dance partner "baby girl" at the opening of their performance, as they launched into "their song", I Say A Little Prayer by Aretha Franklin.

"Surprise! It's our song baby girl," Giovanni says as he kisses Ranvir on the hand. "I love this song!" the Good Morning Britain presenter exclaims.

"It's our song," says Giovanni, as Ranvir agrees: "It's lovely." "I love you, let's go," he adds, before they take to the dancefloor.

Of course, the pair were in character as they shared their sweet exchange on last week's Strictly. Giovanni and Ranvir have also been adamant that their relationship is simply platonic.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the mother-of-one shut down all possibilities of a romance as she said: "No of course not, there hasn't! He's [Giovanni] very much about the performance and all about the routines."

Ranvir and Giovanni have continuously denied romance rumours

Earlier, Ranvir had also confessed she found the idea "very funny", telling The Mirror: "We both find the idea that we might get hit by the curse very funny – he is a 30-year-old man!"

Jamie Laing, who is partnered with Karen Hauer, also weighed in on the romance rumours, saying: "They have such a funny relationship, like brother and sister. He is so competitive and she is so laid back and it makes him furious. It's hilarious. I just don't see how the curse can happen."

Ranvir has also said that the main man in her life is her eight-year-old son Tushaan, who she shares with ex-husband Ranjeet Singh Dehal. The TV star has always kept her former relationship private but it is understood they separated several years ago.

