Kate Garraway recorded a special message for fellow Good Morning Britain Presenter Ranvir Singh to congratulate her on getting through to the semi-finals.

Full of high praise for the Strictly star, Kate said: "You are unbelievable and it's so fantastic watching you. We all know you are amazing and now the world knows it too."

She went on to wish the star good luck for getting into the final but added: "Whatever happens you are the absolute winner of this series." Strictly presenter Tess concluded it was a "beautiful message" and Ranvir was quick to commend Kate for even appearing on the show.

She opened up by saying: "We all know what she's going through. It’s so wonderful that she found the time to think of me."

Kate's husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March after contracting coronavirus. Kate has been championing friend and colleague Ranvir along the way and she is often the topic of conversation on GMB.

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Richard Arnold on Good Morning Britain about Ranvir's Cha Cha alongside partner Giovanni Pernice, Richard was quick to note: "You cannot dispute the sizzling chemistry between them".

Ranvir and Giovanni danced a beautiful waltz to Un Giorno Per Noi and the judges awarded her a total of 26.

