Ranvir Singh has raised a few eyebrows after leaving a comment on Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice's latest photo. Giovanni – who partnered with the GMB star in the 2020 series – shared a snapshot showing him dressed all in black, complete with a leather jacket and sunglasses. "Almost cool part 2," the 30-year-old wrote in the caption.

Ranvir was quick to respond to the photo – and Strictly fans couldn't get enough! "No cardigan!" she wrote, along with a green tick emoji and raised hands. "LOVE you for this!" one fan remarked, with a second writing: "Nearly choked on my drink there!..." A third asked: "When are you gonna let the world know you are together?"

The ITV star’s comment on Giovanni's cardigan was a reference to an earlier joke shared by the pair. It began when Ranvir was surprised by a sweet video message from Giovanni as she took over presenting duties on Lorraine.

But rather than focus on his remarks, she left viewers hot under the collar by suggesting Giovanni was naked under his cardigan, given its plunging neckline and his bare chest.

Ranvir took to the comments section on Giovanni's latest post

Discussing the cheeky joke on Good Morning Britain the following day, host Charlotte Hawkins asked Ranvir: "You had a special message yesterday but I think it was the outfit that caught your eye wasn't it?"

Ranvir, 43, feigned ignorance and replied: "I don't know what you're talking about Charlotte. Yesterday was another day, today's a new day." She then confessed: "Do you mean Giovanni's cardigan? I text him, I said 'You've got a lovely kitchen and you're alright too.' He said, 'Shade'. Quite rightly."

The couple's sizzling chemistry led to romance rumours

Giovanni and Ranvir's sizzling chemistry on the Strictly dance floor led to mounting speculation of a romance.

Speaking about their intimate routines, Ranvir admitted they put in the work to ensure their romantic dances are "convincing". She told the Mirror: "Giovanni is so amazing, he doesn't need me to be sensational. He sizzles all by himself.

"It doesn't matter whether I'm in the room or not, he's sizzling away. The dances are all about being romantic and, of course, we have to make them convincing."

