Fans are loving this one detail in new Netflix thriller Ratched Are you watching the new series?

After waiting patiently, fans were finally treated to brand new series Ratched on Netflix last week. The dark and suspenseful thriller, created by American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy, tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched seeking employment at a Californian psychiatric hospital. It seems that the eight-part series has proved a huge hit with fans, not only for its gripping plot but for another detail.

MORE: Netflix's 'eye-opening' documentary The Social Dilemma leaves fans in shock

Loading the player...

WATCH: Official trailer for Netflix's Ratched

Taking to social media, viewers had high praise for the costumes and fashion used in the series, in particular Sarah Paulson's who plays lead role of Mildred Ratched. One person tweeted: "Ooooh who's been watching Ratched on Netflix?! I watched the first ep last night, and as someone who isn't really into fashion, my God, THE FASHION. #Ratched #RatchedNetflix."

MORE: Where is the cast of Netflix's Misfits now?

Sarah Paulson stars as the lead in Ratched

A second person wrote: "Making my way through #Ratched on @Netflix. First impression: The colours, sets and costumes are amazing. Teal and turquoise furniture and uniforms?! My visual sense is stunned and thrilled, so thanks for that @MrRPMurphy and crew."

Meanwhile, another fan was equally impressed as they wrote: "I love suspenseful thrillers with scary stuff and strong women and maniacs and gorgeous post WWII fashion and cars and I didn't even know this genre existed." Another wrote on Twitter: "Costume, set design and art direction absolutely EXQUISITE and scrumptious to the eye! #Ratched #RatchedNetflix."

Sophie Okonedo, Cynthia Nixon and Sharon Stone also star

The suspenseful thriller boasts an all-star cast including Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy David, Sharon Stone and Sophie Okonedo. The synopsis for the show reads: "In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.

"On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred's stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.