Ratched star Sarah Paulson's terrifying health scare revealed

Ratched star Sarah Paulson is making headlines for her incredible portrayal of the iconic nurse, Mildred Ratched, in Ryan Murphy's new Netflix show.

MORE: Sarah Paulson undergoes incredible transformation - and fans react

In real life, Sarah's life has been far less dramatic than her character's, although the actress suffered a health scare aged just 25, which changed her life forever.

The Hollywood star had melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Luckily, the star recognised the growth of a mole on her back before it became dangerous, and had it surgically removed.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Sarah Paulson transform into Nurse Mildred Ratched

Speaking out about the terrifying experience on Twitter back in 2014, Sarah wrote: "I had melanoma when I was 25 and I am very careful to stay out of the sun and I wear a 45 sunscreen all day every day."

READ: Ratched star Sharon Stone, 62, wows in bikini photo during lockdown

MORE: Sarah Paulson's partner Holland Taylor has the sweetest thing to say about her

Sarah Paulson had melanoma when she was just 25

Sarah also opened up about the ordeal in an interview with the Chicago Tribune.

Describing the mole "like someone used a black Sharpie pen," Sarah said: "I was 25 years old. Who thought it could happen to me?

"When I was a child in Florida, my parents probably didn't slather me in sunscreen," she added.

Luckily the mole hadn't invaded other parts of her body, which would have been incredibly dangerous.

Sarah with partner Holland Taylor

"Had I waited six months, there's such a hugely increased possibility that it would have spread, and it would have been just disastrous."

Luckily, Sarah, now 45, hasn't had any more health scares since, and has enjoyed an incredible career to date.

MORE: Sarah Paulson teases major plotline for future Ratched episodes

The star is busy interacting with fans who have been watching Ratched since it was released on Netflix earlier in the month, and has been taking part in regular Instagram Lives to talk to them.

The award-winning actress getting into character as Mildred Ratched

In the suspenseful thriller, Sarah worked alongside an all-star cast, including Cynthia Nixon, Judy David, Sharon Stone and Sophie Okonedo.

Ratched is a prequel of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, based on the original story of nurse Mildred, who was a central character in the 1962 novel by Ken Kesey.

Sarah recently teased a potential plot line for future episodes during an interview with The Wrap, explaining that further down the line, the show could touch on the story of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

"I don't know what Ryan [Murphy]'s plan would be. I certainly don't want to see me acting opposite a computer-generated Jack Nicholson, I mean, I don't think that sounds like a good idea," she assured.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.