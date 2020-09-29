Claudia Winkleman delights fans with sweet tribute from kids The Strictly star has an exciting week ahead

Strictly Come Dancing star Claudia Winkleman is set to release her debut book this week – and we can't wait to get the memoir – titled Quite – in our hands!

In the run-up to its release, the famous mum shared a hilarious series of quotes from her three children that will be printed in Quite's first few pages – and it's clear that Matilda, Arthur and Jake have inherited their mum's quirky sense of humour!

Claudia revealed the responses she was met with from each of her children when they learned about their mum's new venture, and you might want to prepare yourself…

"A book? Hahahahaha," was how 14-year-old Matilda reacted.

Claudia shared the comments on Instagram

"Seriously mum, who's going to read this?" quipped 17-year-old Jake, while eight-year-old Arthur told his mum: "Can I highly recommend a David Walliams instead?"

Needless to say, Claudia's Instagram followers found the post just as hilarious as we did.

"Love your kids," wrote one.

"Love this so much," another added, with a third writing: "Hilarious. Nothing like family support."

Quite will be published by HQ on 1 October, and the publisher revealed that Claudia's writings will be "more than just a memoir".

We're so excited to read Claudia's book!

At the time of the announcement, Kate Fox, Editorial Director at HQ, said in a statement: "Claudia Winkleman is a legend, simple as that. Whether she’s donning sequins to dazzle us in Strictly, doing a 24-hour dance-a-thon for Comic Relief, or giving us a down-to-earth introduction to the arts on Radio 2, she does it all with generosity, wit and of course, a very excellent fringe.

"This book will be our chance to have a cup of tea and a good old gossip with Claud about life’s most important issues."

We can't wait until the physical thing arrives!

