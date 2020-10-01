Shirley Ballas reveals heated row with Craig Revel Horwood over hurtful comments The Strictly Come Dancing stars exchanged words

Shirley Ballas has revealed how she confronted her co-star Craig Revel Horwood over hurtful comments he allegedly made about her fake breasts back in 2018.

The Strictly judge is reported to have told a crowd during a promotional tour of his autobiography, that Shirley's breasts were "hanging out" when she auditioned to replace former head judge Len Goodman.

Shirley admitted that Craig's alleged comments were very "painful" for her to hear as they brought up bad memories from her second marriage to retired dancer Corky.

Craig is alleged to have said: "What happened is that she came to the audition and literally had her thing open to her navel. I am not joking.

"Her boobs were like La BaZooKa things hanging out. It was not very, erm, Strictly. So they came in and sewed all that up. Then they had to push them down . . . and they're fake."

Shirley referenced Craig's alleged body-shaming in her own autobiography, Behind The Sequins, this year.

Shirley was not happy with Craig after his alleged comments

In an extract obtained by The Mirror, she said: "It was awful and very, very painful. It brought up a lot of things from my past that I thought I'd dealt with."

Shirley claimed: "Once again, I was propelled back to my toughest days with [ex-husband] Corky, when he would make comments about my appearance: my crooked teeth, my nose, my a**e that was too big.

Strictly will return this month

"All those insults just came flying back as I read what Craig had said, apparently in jest. I told him exactly how I felt."

The Strictly head judge added that Craig quickly gave her a grovelling apology and sent her flowers as an olive branch.

Last year, Shirley had her breast implants removed after becoming concerned that mammograms are not always able to detect cancer when women have implants.

