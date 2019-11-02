Strictly's Shirley Ballas thanks her mum and loved ones for support following breast implant removal surgery The Strictly Come Dancing Head Judge is bouncing back

Strictly's Head Judge Shirley Ballas has thanked her friends and family for all their support following her breast implant removal surgery on Tuesday. The star underwent the gruelling operation after becoming concerned that mammograms are not always able to detect cancer when women have implants. She has been recovering since the operation, with the help of her beloved mum Audrey, who raised her as a single mother.

Shirley and her mother Audrey are very close

On Saturday afternoon, Shirley posted a video of Audrey in which Shirley could be heard asking: "So mummy, how am I doing as a patient?" Her mother, who is still spritely at 82, responded: "One very, very good patient who's actually doing as she's told for once... You ate all your dinner, all your lunch and all your breakfast…Taking all your medicine under duress but you're getting there." Shirley ended the video by saying: "You've been a great nurse, mum, I love you."

She also gushed about her mother's love and support in the caption, writing: "@rich.audrey my mum simply the best. We take care of each other. We always have done. I’m so grateful to have her in my life. Strong woman in every sense of the word. Never ever complains. Thank you mum for all the lessons you have taught me. I’m happy to be your patient. Love you mum."

The Strictly judge shared a video thanking her mum on Saturday

On Friday, the dance champion posted a carousel of photos to her account showing several bouquets of flowers from well-wishes. She wrote alongside the sweet snaps: "So many cards and beautiful flowers and candles. Thank you for all the well wishes, it means so much to me. All the FaceTime calls and funny messages made me smile. To my dear friend @karenmarcus1960 who was on hand for anything I needed along with my mother @rich.audrey thank you. Kindness is such a beautiful thing, and knowing people are truly thinking of you means the world. I’ll take love over hate any day of the week. My beautiful son and his darling wife @markballas @bcjean your calls mean the world making me laugh @danieltayloresq simply the best boyfriend ever @mischiefminky my NHS niece I love you sooo much. To everyone have a beautiful day and go out and make someone smile. Hugs to all."

Fans will be looking forward to seeing the star on Strictly on Saturday evening, as she said in her exclusive HELLO! column last weekend that she intended to make it back to set, writing: "I'm not a person who misses work, so short of dying or puncturing a lung, I'll do everything I can to be there on Saturday."

