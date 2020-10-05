Carol Kirkwood's big family revealed The BBC New star has quite the clan!

Delivering weather news every morning with a smile, Carol Kirkwood is a firm viewer favourite. But did you know that she comes from a large family?

The presenter's parents ran a hotel in Inverness-shire when she was growing up, and it's a good job they had so many rooms, as the star is one of eight siblings!

Carol doesn't often talk about her background but opened up in an interview with the Scottish newspaper Daily Record back in 2018.

She said: "I come from Morar, it’s a gorgeous part of the world. Because of the Gulf Stream, the water is warm and you get tropical trees and beautiful silver sands. You seldom get snow."

Carol went on to give more detail about her idyllic childhood with her brothers and sisters.

he added: "Summers were filled with awe at the wonder at everything. We’d come in from school, jump on our bikes and cycle off to the beach and then back home to watch Blue Peter or Newsround."

The 58-year-old also fondly remembered an interaction with her dad which she had inadvertently captured on tape as she tried to record Top of the Pops.

The fun-loving presenter grew up in Inverness-shire

She said: "My dad died a long time ago but I could remember him coming in when I was recording David Cassidy and saying, 'Carol, have you tidied your room?' and me saying, 'Dad! SHHHH!'

"I found the tape at home. It made me cry, hearing my dad’s voice. I asked myself, 'Why have I kept this tape?' And maybe that’s the reason."

Carol, who doesn't have children, split from her husband of 18 years, Jimmy Kirkwood, in 2008.

She shared with the Radio Times two years ago that far from being a huge negative, the divorce gave her a new lease of life. "I found myself when I got divorced," she said. "I started to do things and to think, 'I'm not going to say no, I'm going to say yes!'"

