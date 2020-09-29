Naga Munchetty shocks with fun new look The BBC Breakfast star looked wild!

Naga Munchetty has debuted some looks in her time – remember her long curly hair? – but her latest transformation could be her wildest yet!

The BBC Breakfast star shocked fans earlier this month when she enjoyed a fun day of fancy dress with her friends – and her costume of choice? A zebra!

Naga and three of her pals donned zebra print tops, black and white face paint, zebra ears hairbands and an adorable fake tail for a themed day at their golf club, Batchworth Park.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty celebrates a big win at golf

Posing behind a giant zebra, Naga captioned the fun photo: "Lady Captain's day, guess the theme! #fungolf."

Her followers were blown away by her inventive costume, with one writing: "That is just the best thing I’ve seen today! Mental... but so funny!"

Another added: "How wonderful it is to be having fun, well done you Naga, you look great." A third said: "Dig the outfit!"

Naga and her friends looked great

Naga isn't the only golf fan in her family – her husband James Haggar is an avid golfer too. Of their shared sporting passion, Naga told The Guardian in 2016: "James and I are both golfers, and I think it's great for our relationship."

The 45-year-old married her husband in 2004 and has previously shared the secret to their happy marriage, crediting some advice they received from a family member at their wedding.

The couple have been married for 16 years

"When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right," Naga added.

Naga has also previously spoken openly about the couple's decision not to have children and revealed that she has been branded "wicked" in the past.

During a discussion on BBC Radio 5 Live earlier this year, Naga said: "I remember when I told someone that I had decided I didn't want children, someone told me I was wicked. Wicked against my mother for denying her grandchildren. It's quite interesting, isn't it, how people react?"

