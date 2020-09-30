BBC News' Laura Kuenssberg makes extremely rare comment about husband The couple keep their marriage out of the spotlight

Laura Kuenssberg is a well-known face on the BBC, having been appointed as the first female political editor of BBC News in 2015. But while she is a constant fixture on our TV screens, there is still very little known about Laura's private life.

It was something of a surprise, then, when she touched upon her marriage in a recent interview with the Radio Times.

Laura, 44, was being asked about her down-time, revealing: "I read a lot of brilliantly awful fiction, 99p on iBooks fiction. I'm a fan of the kind of fiction that turns your head to candyfloss at the end of the day. If it's 1am and you've had a 15-hour day, you could think, 'I'll just catch up on The Economist or I could read Jilly Cooper."

She further revealed that she loves "watching telly for telly's sake" with her favourite channels, "obviously BBC1, or BBC2 on a really crazy day. Or BBC News".

Laura is the political editor of BBC News

Quizzed further about her favourite pastimes, Laura then revealed she watches the occasional DVD. "The Philadelphia Story, it's a classic," she shared. Asked if that particular choice represented a romantic side, she replied: "You'll have to ask my husband that."

Laura is married to management consultant James Kelly, who, like his wife, studied at the University of Edinburgh. It's thought that after completing his degree, he moved to America to undertake further studies at Harvard University.

The 44-year-old is married to management consultant James Kelly

Notably, Laura also travelled to America after graduating, choosing to study a journalism degree at Georgetown University in Washington DC, where she also worked on an NBC political programme.

The couple now live together in east London, and do not have any children.

Laura was born in Italy in August 1976 to Scottish businessman Nick Kuenssberg and his wife Sally. Her paternal grandfather was the German-born founder and president of the Royal College of General Practitioners, Dr Ekkehard von Kuenssberg. Her mother’s father was the Scotland High Court judge Lord Roberton.

