BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood narrowly avoids wardrobe malfunction! The weather presenter took to Twitter to reveal all…

Carol Kirkwood had a close call on Wednesday's BBC Breakfast – and it was all down to her choice of green dress. The weather presenter couldn't help but have a giggle at her close-call, as she shared a video with her fans on Twitter, explaining all. Carol can be seen stood in front of the weather screen, with only her hands and head visible against the map. "And this is why we don't wear green against a green screen, you just look like you've got hands – it's very Halloween," she said. "But watch what happens when I change the background of the CSO…" As she flicks the switch, Carol can then be seen in her green dress against a green background, before she appears in full against the weather map.

This is why we don’t wear green in front of the green screen 😂😂😂xxx @BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/LJNQ4LKkPs — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) October 23, 2019

Carol Kirkwood took to Twitter to take fans behind the scenes

The video went down well with fans, with many requesting that Carole adopt the look for a Halloween special. "The incredible disappearing woman," one fan joked, while another added: "Carolflage instead of camouflage."

Carol, 57, always looks fantastic – but she has previously spoken about the pressure to look good on screen. The TV star confessed last year that her 2.45am early starts have started to leave her feeling like she has "permanent jet lag". She told the Radio Times: "I like it if my hair is neat and my make-up is OK and I'm not having a fat day. When you just feel bleurgh. I didn't get this figure eating salad. But I go to the gym and I run. I try to be healthy." She continued: “When I put on weight, it's annoying, but I try to get it off. Perhaps I'm under a little bit more pressure because I'm on the telly." When asked how she manages the early starts, she replied: "It's lights out by half-past. I used to work five days a week on Breakfast. I cut it back to four days but I'm still always sleep-deficient. It's like having permanent jet lag."

Carol and her 2015 Strictly partner, Pasha Kovalev

Carol famously competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, when she was partnered up with Pasha Kovalev. The couple ended up coming tenth in the competition, and Carol credited Pasha with helping her tone up and get fitter than ever. She also revealed she had lost almost a stone and dropped two dress sizes. "But believe you me, I'm eating like a horse, I wasn't on a diet," Carol told The Mirror at the time. "I was the type of person who would drive around the car park to get to the supermarket door so I went from doing virtually no exercise to seven or eight hours a day, so it's not surprising... I just need to keep it up now!"