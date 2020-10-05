Archie Lyndhurst's girlfriend Nethra Tilakumara and his friends came together over the weekend to mark his 20th birthday, just days after the actor passed away. Archie was the 19-year-old son of Only Fools and Horses actor Nicholas Lyndhurst and his wife Lucy and it is understood he died after a short illness.

On Sunday night, Nethra uploaded a video on Instagram Stories showing fire lanterns being lit and released into the sky. "4th October 2020, The Best Day Ever," she wrote. One of Archie's friends could be heard shouting in the background: "There we go, that's my brother right there, yeah Archie!"

WATCH: Archie Lyndhurst's friends and girlfriend say goodbye in heartfelt way

Actress Nethra also uploaded a series of photos of herself and her late boyfriend, including one of the lovebirds at a party. "20 incredible years, Happy Birthday to you X," she wrote.

Over on her Stories, she also explained: "I was excited for you to turn 20 because I think that's when we all start to become the people we're going to be. But you were already there. I just wanted you to experience the magic of it. You are the magic. Happy 20th Birthday. I know you will have a Porn Star Martini and a Bellini in each hand… and so will we X."

Archie's girlfriend Nethra Tilakumara shared this birthday tribute

Archie's death was sadly announced on Thursday. Tributes flooded in for the actor who was best known for playing Ollie Coulton in the CBBC show, So Awkward. His father Nicholas also released a short statement on behalf of himself and his wife Lucy, saying: "Lucy and I are utterly grief stricken and respectfully request privacy."

Over the weekend, Nethra broke her silence on Instagram, sharing a story of how she and Archie met. "There was once a boy named Archie Lyndhurst and he made me the happiest girl in the whole wide world," she wrote. "A boy in a white beanie with his skateboard, swaggered through two wooden doors with an unimaginable lust for life down the hallway of Sylvia Young Theatre School.

Archie with his parents Nicholas and Lucy

"He sat across from me while my head was buried in a script, trying to book a job. He was there for his friend who was really nervous and auditioning too, he was always there for his friends. Blissfully unaware, I had no idea my future was sitting right in front of me.

"Boyfriend doesn't do it justice. Archie you were my Person and Best friend all in one. To spend the rest of my life laughing and going on adventures with you, was just it for me. Everything made sense with you. You made me laugh like no one else and you loved me in such a way that I will forever just be grateful for. Being loved by you was a bonus, but I can proudly say you are the most incredible person that I have ever met and had the pleasure of being in love with. The world isn't ready for what's yet to come. You talented, beautiful soul, thank you for a lifetime I will never forget.

"You have my heart forever. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for making me the luckiest girl in the world. Every day with you was the best day ever, because I finally met my match. I love you. Forever and Always, Your Tiny Dancer X."

