BBC's Money For Nothing presenter EJ Osborne dies aged 45

Money For Nothing presenter EJ Osborne has passed away at the age of 45, it has been confirmed.

The Australian woodworker passed away at Dorothy House Hospice near Bath, Somerset, on Monday. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

A statement, from EJ's wife Anne-Marie, was released on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, which read: "22.02.1975 - 21.09.2020. An inexpressible loss envelopes us, so for now some photos that show our infinite love. Good night my love.

"EJ spent the last three and a bit weeks of his life being cared for by the wonderful women at Dorothy House hospice. I was with him every day and was blown away by their compassion, resilience and kindness.

"I know he felt so cared for and safe and I will never forget Ella, Jemima, Gemma, Mandz, Clare, Trish, Irish Helen, Scottish Helen, Andrea and so many, many more for whom it was clear it was not just a job. Real-life wonder women. Dorothy House is a charity so if any of you can, please donate to them. I really cannot imagine how we would have managed without them."

The late TV star leaves behind his wife and their daughter Orla.

His co-host Sarah Moore also paid a heartfelt tribute, writing: "All of the @monfornothing team were devastated to hear the news that the fantastic, inspiring, chuckling and talented member of our TV family @hatchetandbear has passed away.

EJ Osborne has died at the age of 45

"I join with all of the team, our artisans, production crew, directors, executives, viewers and friends in sending our love and respect to his family. He touched us deeply with his obvious lust for life, energy and commitment. He sent me this picture last year whilst holidaying.

"Anne-Marie, his wife, asks that we share our pictures so I’m posting this here as I think EJ looks so happy. Rest in peace and purple sequins my friend. See you on the other side."

His co-host Sarah also paid tribute

Upon hearing the sad news, Katie Piper was among the many to share their heartache. "Rest in piece EJ," she said. "You touched my life and many others. I still get messages now about the podcast we did together and how it's impacted other people's journeys positively."

