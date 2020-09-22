Sylvester Stallone's mum Jackie passes away aged 98

Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie has passed away at the age of 98, it has been confirmed.

One of her other sons, Frank, took to Instagram to announce the sad news, saying the celebrity astrologer had "died in her sleep as she had wished" on Monday morning.

"This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone. She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann," he wrote in a heartfelt post alongside a series of throwback pictures.

"She was a remarkable woman working out every day full of spunk and fearless. She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person."

Detailing her life, he added: "She was born on November 29th 1921 in Washington DC, she lived through prohibition, the depression and World War II. I would talk to her for hours about the 20's 30's and 40's. It was a history lesson.

Jackie Stallone has passed away

"Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal. I guess I'm drowning my emotions in tears and to much vino. But when you've known someone for 70 years it's tough and sad. She had seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren."

Her son Frank shared these throwback photos

Frank went on to state that his brother Sylvester had taken "care of her like a Queen for all of her life", and added: "I will never be able to call my mum again or have her yell at me why I never got married. But we all loved her and her spirit to survive and prevail. I'll miss you always mommy. @officialslystallone."

The famed astrologer was mother to actor Sylvester Stallone

Jackie was married three times and was a doting mother to three sons and a daughter, Toni D'Alto, who died in 2012. As well as being a famed astrologer, the late TV star also a brief stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house back in 2005, alongside contestants including the late John McCririck, model Caprice and her former daughter-in-law Brigitte Nielsen.

