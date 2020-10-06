You'll never guess what BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin calls her co-star Dan Walker…

In a recent Instagram post, Louise revealed that she refers to herself and Dan as Little and Large – and he's Little!

Sharing a photo of herself and fellow journalist Dan in the newsroom, Louise – who was closer to the camera – seemed to tower over Dan.

"Little and large @bbcbreakfast style," she captioned the snap.

Louise shared the cheeky photo on Instagram

Louise's followers were quick to comment on the cheeky photo.

"You guys are awesome," wrote one social media user, with another adding: "You two are a breath of fresh air."

The famous pair have hosted the BBC's morning news show together since 2016, and are fan favourites among regular viewers.

While Louise has been working with the channel since 2006, Dan only joined five years ago, however, recently confirmed that he's going to be sticking around for the foreseeable future!

Dan said that he loves working with Louise

In honour of the breakfast show's 20th anniversary last week, the 43-year-old has reflected on his time with the show as well as opening up about his amazing on-screen partnership with 52-year-old Louise.

Asked about his future, Dan told The Mirror: "My contract is continuing, so I'm not going yet."

The TV star, who also hosts BBC Radio 5 Live and Football Focus, confessed the reason behind staying on the Breakfast sofa is all down to Louise!

"It's a great gig, and I love it. And from day one Louise made the job really easy," he said.

"I wouldn't have done it for as long and enjoyed it for this long without being able to sit next to somebody like her. I've learned an awful lot from her."

