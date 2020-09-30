Dan Walker shares new family picture that has pride of place in his home The BBC News star is a doting dad

Dan Walker shared a sweet new picture of his family to Instagram on Wednesday – but it wasn't a photo!

The BBC Breakfast co-host posted a snap of some stunning artwork depicting his family, which he had proudly hung up in his Sheffield home.

The picture was a modern design which showed the outlines of a man, woman, and three children standing on a large rock in the countryside, with a small brown dog by their feet.

As Dan explained in the caption, it was based on images of his family and of somewhere they like to spend time together.

The presenter wrote: "Benefits of social media #102: followed this lovely artist/graphic designer from Sheffield called @alanpenningtonart.

"We ordered a family print and, after sending some pictures of one of our favourite places and our family, today he dropped this off.

"We LOVE it and it has pride of place in the hall. The backdrop is the rocks at Burbage just outside Sheffield. #LocalArtists #SheffieldIsSuper #PeakDistrict."

Dan's fans were quick to compliment the beautiful work of art, with their comments including: "That’s so lovely and personal,"

Dan shared the lovely artwork to Instagram

"Love this, I think it may be on my Christmas list," and: "So beautiful."

Another follower who was local to the area, meanwhile, chimed in: "Fabulous Dan, I know that view very well. We visit Hathersage regularly and went to find Grindleford when you once mentioned it - another gorgeous walk."

The 43-year-old is a proud Sheffield resident, having completed his degree in journalism there and moved back to the city in 2017.

He spoke to the Daily Mail about his love for the area a year later, saying: "My wife Sarah and I moved to Sheffield last year because it's played a big part in our lives – we both studied here and it's where I began broadcasting."

The couple, who tied he knot in 2001, now share son Joe and daughters Susanna and Jessica.

