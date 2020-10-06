Naga Munchetty is one energetic lady! The 45-year-old fronts BBC Breakfast from 6am – and while she was off-air on Tuesday, she still managed to fit in a jog before work.

Naga took to Instagram with a candid snapshot taken moments after completing a 4km run. She wrote: "Morning! Snuck in a quick run before work. Hope your day is a good one Xx."

"You look stunning!" one fan told the TV star, while another wrote: "The eyes!! The cheekbones!!"

Naga's love of sport is no secret. The presenter partakes in a number of activities – from running, to golf and squash. But it hasn't always gone to plan.

Naga shared a stunning selfie after completing her run

Earlier this year she spoke about the moment husband James Haggar nearly broke her jaw.

Appearing on the Her Spirit Podcast in May, Naga revealed: "I have numerous cuts and I have a very bad scar from where my husband slammed a squash racket into my face and we ended up in A&E.

The star with her husband James Haggar

"With James and I, it's always competitive and I'm one of those annoying players – I'm always in the way. So I was in the way and I shouted 'obstruction' because I could see, you know, he's a strong man, and I'm not going to take all the blame for this – it's been years – he hit me with the forehand and it went 'smash' (into my face).

"So I've got this scar, and it's been glued. I thought he'd broken my jaw."

Naga and James have been married since 2004, and she previously shared the secret to their happy marriage, crediting some advice they received from a family member at their wedding.

Naga pictured on her 2004 wedding day

"When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right," Naga told The Guardian in 2016.

Of their shared sporting passion, she added: "James and I are both golfers, and I think it's great for our relationship.”

