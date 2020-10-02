Naga Munchetty details moment she thought husband had broken her jaw The BBC Breakfast star has been left with a scar

Naga Munchetty recalled the horrific moment she thought her husband James Haggar had accidentally broken her jaw.

The BBC Breakfast star was speaking on Her Spirit Podcast back in May, where she discussed her love of sport, and detailed the incident after a squash match between the couple took an unfortunate turn.

"I have numerous cuts and I have a very bad scar from where my husband slammed a squash racket into my face and we ended up in A&E," she recalled.

"With James and I, it's always competitive and I'm one of those annoying players – I'm always in the way. So I was in the way and I shouted 'obstruction' because I could see, you know, he's a strong man, and I'm not going to take all the blame for this – it's been years – he hit me with the forehand and it went 'smash' (into my face).

"So I've got this scar, and it's been glued. I thought he'd broken my jaw."

Explaining what happened next, Naga continued: "We lived in Blackheath at the time and there was blood everywhere. We stood there, he ran off to get some tissues or whatever and we drove to the hospital."

Naga and James have been married for 16 years

But when they arrived at the hospital, things took a scary turn for the couple, as Naga revealed she was quizzed on whether she had been a victim of domestic abuse.

James refused to play squash with Naga for three years

She explained: "When I play sport I sweat a lot, which is a great feeling, and when we got (to the hospital) I had a pool of sweat around my chest – we got separated and asked about domestic violence, which is right, but James was mortified!

"I worked at Channel 4 News at the time as a producer/reporter and I went in and the whole side of my face was black and I had a black eye. I said it was a squash injury but you could see everyone's concern – James refused to play squash with me for three years."

