Trinny Woodall shares heartbreak after her mother passes away Trinny grew up the youngest of six children

Trinny Woodall is mourning the death of her mother. The This Morning fashion expert shared the heartbreaking news with her fans on Instagram, and posted a video montage showing a series of unseen family photographs. "Darling Mummy. 1930-2020. Love you," she captioned her post.

Her fans were quick to offer their condolences, with one writing: "Oh Trinny, so sorry. I lost my mummy 3 years ago. It doesn't matter how old we are, our mummy's are all we ever need sometimes. To be without them is heart breaking. Remember the good times, but allow yourself time to grieve. It's so important to cry. Blessings to you."

WATCH: Trinny Woodall shares family photos of her late mother

A second told the star: "I'm so sorry Trinny for the loss of your beautiful elegant Mummy. I lost mine just one year ago and miss her so much. Condolences and big hugs to you and your family."

Trinny, 56, grew up the youngest of six children, three of whom were from her banker father's first marriage. "It wasn't that chaotic mad household you might imagine," she previously told the Belfast Telegraph.

Trinny pictured with her parents in 2004

"I saw those other siblings half the time, as they were living in Canada. Also, my parents travelled a lot and when I was very young, I was at home while my siblings were at boarding school, so I was alone a lot. And then I was in boarding school from six and a half, so I did feel quite a solitary child."

In recent years, Trinny revealed that her mother was suffering with vascular dementia. "When I visit her and she's just sitting in a chair unable to move independently, it makes me think about what will happen to me in the next 30 years," she wrote in the Daily Mail in November.

"It seems as though you get to a stage where it's too late to make your own decisions because your body has done that for you. I want to be able to keep making those choices."

