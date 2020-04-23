Trinny Woodall's fans stunned as her partner walks naked into her livestream! The What Not To Wear star is dating Charles Saatchi

Trinny Woodall's fans got more than they bargained for when they tuned into her Facebook Live this week. The fashion expert was filming a beauty segment in the bathroom of the London home she shares with boyfriend Charles Saatchi, when he inadvertently walked into the shot, completely naked. Trinny, 56, was in the process of telling her fans about her £400 LED face mask, when the art collector appeared on camera. Given that she was wearing the mask at the time, it seems Trinny was unaware at the time of the faux pas, and appeared to ignore the mishap as she continued to detail her routine. Unsurprisingly, the footage has since been taken down from Trinny's Facebook page.

Trinny Woodall and Charles Saatchi have been dating since 2013

Trinny and Charles, 76, started dating in 2013, following his divorce from his wife of ten years, Nigella Lawson. Trinny is a mum to 16-year-old daughter Lyla, from her previous marriage to Johnny Elichaoff, who tragically died in 2014. Speaking to the Mail on Sunday about motherhood, the TV star said: "I worry about being a single mother, but I get good counsel from Charles. He has a fabulous daughter Phoebe, who is incredibly gracious and smart. He's got a great child because he brought her up well."

MORE: Who is Dr Hilary Jones's wife and how long have they been married?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn and Ruth forced to defend themselves on This Morning

Charles shares his daughter with his second wife, Kay Hartenstein, to whom he was married from 1990 to 2001. Prior to that, he was married to Doris Dibley, from 1973 to 1990. His third marriage, to chef Nigella, lasted from 2003 until 2013.

MORE: Inside Lorraine Kelly's super-stylish Buckinghamshire family home

Trinny and her daughter, Lyla

Trinny and Lyla enjoy a close relationship, with the teen frequently making appearances on her mum’s Instagram feed. Lyla has also appeared on This Morning, hosting an item on the clothes children would choose for their mothers. In a discussion about Lyla being a natural on camera, Trinny told You Magazine: "She is, but I don’t want to be the sort of parent that ropes their child into everything they do. The line between home and work becomes blurred because I have to keep my social media going, but I don’t overthink it; it is what it is. I feel we’re very close right now and she has good friends and she’s a good friend to other girls and that’s important to take you through life."