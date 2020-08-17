Trinny Woodall shares sweet video with daughter Lyla to announce exciting news The Trinny London founder is enjoying spending lockdown with her teenage daughter

Trinny Woodall delighted fans after sharing a new video on Instagram with her lookalike daughter Lyla, 16. The mother-daughter duo excitedly revealed that a new Trinny London Lip Glow shade had been added to the collection, and that it had a special meaning for Lyla. In the footage, the This Morning star asked her teenager: "What's happening today Bunny?" to which Lyla replied: "Bella!" "And why should you be in this film today?" Trinny asked her daughter. "Because Bella's my friend," Lyla answered. The style guru described Bella as the "most neutral perfect shade," before applying it onto her lips.

MORE: 22 of Mrs Hinch's favourite cleaning products for the ultimate clean

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Trinny Woodall and daughter Lyla announce exciting news

In the caption of the video, Trinny wrote: "Welcome Lip Glow in Bella Exciting news from @trinnylondon...Today we launch our newest stack staple – Lip Glow in Bella.

Bella Lip Glow, £16, Trinny London

"Named after one of Lyla's closest friends, Bella flatters everyone and introduces a touch of glossy freshness to every look. Inspired to achieve the perfect no-makeup makeup look, Lyla and I opt for a natural glow, finished by this fabulously wearable nude."

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "So beautiful to watch you and Lyla together," while another wrote: "So lucky to have each other! Beautiful girl and awesome personality!" A third added: "I love this so much- I can’t believe how grown Lyla is. You two beauties are so fun to watch."

READ: Inside the homes of Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway, Piers Morgan and more

Trinny has an incredibly close relationship with her only daughter

While Trinny tends to keep her daughter out of the public eye, now that she is older, Lyla has made several appearances in her mum's social media videos over the years.

The teen has featured in the What Not to Wear star's 'outfit of the day' posts, where they both detail what they are wearing, and recently featured in footage where she gave her mum a makeover using Trinny London products.

Trinny previously opened up about her daughter in an interview with You Magazine, and discussed the importance of keeping her work life separate from her family.

She said: "I don't want to be the sort of parent that ropes their child into everything they do. The line between home and work becomes blurred because I have to keep my social media going, but I don’t overthink it; it is what it is.

"I feel we’re very close right now and she has good friends and she’s a good friend to other girls and that’s important to take you through life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.