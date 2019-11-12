Trinny Woodall shares emotional tribute to her late ex-husband on his death anniversary Johnny Elichaoff fell to his death in 2014

Trinny Woodall has shared a moving tribute to her late husband, Johnny Elichaoff. In the photo, shared to Instagram, Trinny, 55, can be seen leaning into Johnny while daughter Lyla, now 16, is perched on her dad's shoulders. Trinny captioned the post: "Today is 5 years since Lyla and Zak's father passed away. The best of Jonny shines through in his children – always," and fans were quick to share their own experiences with grief. One wrote: "We lost my mother in law on Saturday, hubby is struggling, sending love & hugs to you all," and another sweetly added: "Lyla has a mum who will never ever let her forget her dad which is the most important thing."

The poignant post marks the death anniversary of her ex-husband Johnny, who died after falling from the roof of Whiteleys Shopping Centre in west London.The pair divorced in 2009, just five years before his death, and share daughter Lyla. Trinny is also stepmother to Johnny's son Zak, from a previous relationship.

Trinny shared the moving post on Instagram

Sadly, Johnny battled with a painkiller addiction following a motorcycle crash in his 30s. Speaking about his addiction, Trinny once explained: "He could be wonderful, but when you live with an addict you live with fear. You dread the next phone call. When I decided to divorce him it was a big decision because he wasn’t well, but there had been years of Johnny not being well."

Trinny and Johnny

Trinny now owns her own beauty empire and earlier in October launched a brand new line of make-up brushes called T-Kit, which are "designed to offer you a little extra precision when applying the more fiddly products in your makeup bag." What’s more, each brush is joined together by a powerful little magnet, meaning they stay neat and protected in your handbag.

