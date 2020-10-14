Made in Chelsea star Tabitha Willett and nightclub mogul Fraser Carruthers have announced their decision to separate. The couple, who are parents to one-year-old daughter Ottilie, were due to get married in July but were forced to postpone the big day due to the pandemic.

Exclusive: Tabitha Willett reveals wedding plans with fiancé Fraser Carruthers

In a statement, released to HELLO! on Wednesday, Tabitha said: "It is with a heavy heart that I wanted to share some incredibly personal news. After months of consideration and many long and thoughtful conversations, Fraser and I have decided to separate. As you can imagine, this is an incredibly hard time for us as a family.

"This year has provided so many uncertainties and forced us to postpone and eventually cancel our wedding, as well as being new and full-time parents and government closures of businesses."

Of remaining friends for the sake of their daughter, the 29-year-old continued: "Ottilie is our world and remains our number one priority. We also share so much love and respect for one another and our beautiful daughter and we are eager for her to grow up watching us mature into a modern family, as close friends.

"Fraser is the most incredible father and it fills me with great sadness that we have been unable to make our relationship work. We still love each other very much and know that our future is better and more stable this way.

"As we find our feet and navigate our new relationship, we ask for respect and kindness. We may be a little quieter than usual as we settle into our new normal and we thank you in advance for your love and support. This is all Fraser and myself will be commenting on this matter at this delicate time."

Tabitha posted this family photo to confirm the sad news

She concluded the heartfelt message by saying: "The community that we have formed together on this platform means the world to me and I am looking forward to sharing our ongoing journey as honestly and openly as I am able to, with you. With love, Tabitha, Fraser and Ottilie."

Fraser, 37, who counts Prince Harry as one of his friends, popped the question in November 2019 just five months after they welcomed their first child together.

The former couple got engaged last November

In August, Tabitha shared details about her magical proposal after she was presented with an exquisite three-carat pear-shaped engagement ring on a diamond band, designed by friend Spencer Matthews' company Eden Rocks. "The ring box had a light inside so the ring sparkled so much," she told HELLO!. "It was everything I'd dreamed of, and I cried."

She also had hopes that Ottilie would be able to walk down the aisle by the time the couple got married, since the little girl has now taken her first steps. "She wasn't walking on our original date, 24th July," she said. "So now it will be even more special! When it finally happens, it will all have been worth the wait."

