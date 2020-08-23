Tabitha Willett reveals her new wedding plans with fiancé Fraser Carruthers The couple were due to marry in July

Made in Chelsea star Tabitha Willett has revealed her new wedding plans to HELLO!, after the pandemic forced her and nightclub mogul fiancé Fraser Carruthers to postpone their original big day, due to take place at the Hurlingham Club in July in front of guests including Spencer Matthews and Olivia Bentley.

Welcoming us into their plush West London apartment, the couple – posing with one-year-old daughter Ottilie - tell how they are now intending to wed at a registry office and hold a lavish but low-key reception in a Chelsea restaurant.

"We have a couple of options that we could pull off, even within two weeks' notice – well, 29 days, because that's how long you need to legally leave it after you give your notice - but we're waiting for the current laws to change. So as soon as Boris says you can have 50 people attend instead of 30, we'll be all systems go," says Tabitha, adding: "I'll look like a Disney princess. I want a big, white dress, and I want to wear a veil because there's only one time in your life that you can."

The couple plan to wed in a registry office

Guests will include Hugo Taylor and his wife Millie Mackintosh, who was actually the first person to hear face-to-face that they had got engaged in Miami in November last year, as they were staying in the same hotel.

"She was pregnant and had just found out she was having a girl, so we'd go swimming and she'd spend time with Ottilie," says Tabitha, who was presented with an exquisite three carat pear-shaped engagement ring on a diamond band, designed by Spencer Matthews' company Eden Rocks.

"The ring box had a light inside so the ring sparkled so much. It was everything I'd dreamed of, and I cried."

Her daughter Ottilie will be able to walk down the aisle

And there is a plus side to postponing the wedding. Ottilie will be able to walk down the aisle, as she has now taken her first steps. "She wasn't walking on our original date, 24th July. So now it will be even more special! When it finally happens, it will all have been worth the wait."

